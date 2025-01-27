WORLD
80th anniversary of Auschwitz camp's liberation marked in Poland
January 27th marks 80 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. World leaders and high-profile figures gathered in Poland for Holocaust Memorial Day -- remembering the six million Jews and other groups murdered by the Nazis. The ceremony - held with holocaust survivors - continues to shine a light on the suffering millions endured. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has this.
January 27, 2025
