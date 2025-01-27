January 27, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Families Reunite as Gaza Passage Reopens
More than one million Palestinians in Gaza have started returning home to their loved ones in the north for the first time since Israel's devastating war began. They've been allowed passage through a key crossing in central Gaza. The so-called Netzarim corridor had been blocked by Israeli forces over a now-resolved dispute about the release of an Israeli hostage. Ashraf Shannon reports.
Palestinians Return to North Gaza / Others
Explore