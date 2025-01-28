WORLD
3 MIN READ
Italy transfers asylum seekers to Albania under controversial agreement
The centres first became operational in October but judges ruled against the detentions of the first two groups of men transferred there.
Italy transfers asylum seekers to Albania under controversial agreement
Migrants from Italy arrive in Albania under contested agreement. / Photo: AP
January 28, 2025

Dozens of migrants arrived in Albania, days after Italy resumed the transfer of asylum seekers to its maritime neighbour in a controversial programme that is under judicial review.

The ship carrying 49 migrants according to Italian authorities, arrived at the Albanian port of Shengjin shortly before 0700 GMT on Tuesday, according to AFP journalists on the ground.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni signed a deal with her Albanian counterpart, Edi Rama, in November 2023 to open two Italian-run centres across the Adriatic in Albania, to process some migrants rescued by Italian authorities in the Central Mediterranean.

Tuesday's boat was the first to arrive in Albania following a months-long pause.

The centres first became operational in October but judges ruled against the detentions of the first two groups of men transferred there, who were instead sent to Italy.

RelatedAlbanian Parliament greenlights deal to hold asylum seekers for Italy

Safe, unsafe areas

The judges cited a recent ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ), which is now due to review the issue.

Italy, like many other countries, draws up a list of so-called safe countries from which asylum seekers can have their applications fast-tracked.

Only men from these safe countries are eligible to be taken to the Albania centres.

But the judges who blocked the first transfer of migrants cited an ECJ ruling stipulating that European Union states can only designate entire countries as safe, not parts of countries.

Italy's list included some countries with unsafe areas.

In response, Meloni's government passed a law limiting its safe list to 19 countries from 22 and insisting all parts of those nations were safe.

But judges then ruled against a second group of transferred migrants seven men from Egypt and Bangladesh saying they wanted clarification from the ECJ.

An ECJ hearing has been provisionally set for February, according to Italian media.

RelatedItaly to build detention hubs in Albania: What do they mean for migrants?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us