Türkiye has dispatched its 14th humanitarian aid ship to Gaza, carrying essential supplies to meet the needs of displaced Palestinians, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

“To heal the wounds of our Gazan brothers and sisters and meet their temporary shelter needs, we have launched our #ShipOfGoodness, ” Yerlikaya said on Tuesday on X.

The ship is carrying 10,460 tents, 14,350 blankets, 20 portable toilet and shower units, and 300 generators, totalling 871 tons of humanitarian aid, he noted.

He emphasised Ankara's commitment to helping those in need, stating: “As in the past, today we continue to stand by the oppressed and deliver the helping hand of our noble nation to those in need.”

The shipment reflects Türkiye’s ongoing support for Palestinians and efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which was devastated by Israel's use of air and artillery before a ceasefire agreement was reached with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas after more than 15 months.

The ceasefire agreement, which began on January 19, halted Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 47,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 111,400 since October 7, 2023.

The conflict has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly and children, creating one of the worst global humanitarian disasters.

In November last year, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.