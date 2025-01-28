January 28, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Cameroon marks one year of malaria vaccine success
Commemorative activities are being held in Cameroon to mark one year after the World Health Organization introduced the world's first malaria vaccine. In January last year, the Central African nation became the first country to begin vaccinating children under six years of age. As Arison Tamfu reports, nearly 140,000 kids are already seeing the impact.
Cameroon marks one year of malaria vaccine success / Others
Explore