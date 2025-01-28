TÜRKİYE
Turkish forces 'neutralise' 15 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria
"Two of the terrorists were targeted in the Gara region of northern Iraq, while 13 terrorists were targeted in the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operation zones in northern Syria," says Türkiye's National Defense Ministry.
The Turkish Armed Forces will continue to carry out "rapid and continuous operations to destroy terrorism at its source," says Türkiye's National Defense Ministry. / Photo: AA Archive
January 28, 2025

Turkish security forces "neutralised" 15 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry has said.

Two of the terrorists were targeted in the Gara region of northern Iraq, while 13 terrorists were targeted in the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operation zones in Northern Syria, the ministry said on X.

The Turkish Armed Forces will continue to carry out "rapid and continuous operations to destroy terrorism at its source," it added. The term "neutralise" is used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists were killed, captured, or surrendered.

PKK terrorists frequently hide in northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks against Türkiye. In northern Syria, Türkiye has carried out a series of successful anti-terror operations since 2016, including Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019), to prevent the establishment of a terror corridor and ensure the peaceful settlement of residents.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK. Since the fall of the Assad regime, the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG has attempted to exploit regional instability to create a "terror corridor" along the border with Türkiye.

