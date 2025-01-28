January 28, 2025
ICC prosecutor to seek arrest warrants over alleged war crimes in Sudan
The International Criminal Court has announced plans to seek arrest warrants for individuals linked to alleged war crimes in Sudan's western Darfur region. Warring parties in Sudan have accused each other of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the international community thus far failing in its efforts to end the conflict. Bassam Bounenni reports.
