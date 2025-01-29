WORLD
Can Türkiye Keep Its Leads As the Saudis Spend Billions to Become a New Gaming Hub?
With a young, tech-savvy population, its no surprise that teenagers and twenty-somethings in Turkiye are passionate gamers. A recent study revealed that 92% of this demographic plays video games regularly, the fifth highest globally. Turkish companies were quick to spot this trend, pouring significant investments into mobile gaming. Today, those efforts are bearing fruit, with the country hosting hundreds of gaming studios. But with rapid growth comes fierce competition. The big question now is: how will Turkiye carve out a unique space in this increasingly crowded field? Guests: Honggyu Kim CEO at Game Changer Worldwide Baris Ozistek Chairperson at Joy Game Javeria Khalid Tech Journalist
January 29, 2025
