WORLD
1 MIN READ
M23 rebels say they are in control of eastern city of Goma
The United Nations Humanitarian Office says fierce gun battles are raging in Goma. There are also conflicting reports as to how much of the city is under Congolese control, after M23 rebels claimed to have captured it on Sunday. More than two dozen people are reported dead, including 13 South African soldiers. Hundreds have been injured. The Democratic Republic of the Congo insists it will not cede any territory. Grace Kuria Kanja reports.
Rebels Push in DRC / Others
January 28, 2025
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us