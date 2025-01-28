Serbia’s Prime Minister resigned following months of protests

Serbia’s Prime Minister, Milos Vucevic, has resigned following months of mass protests. Demonstrations have been ongoing since the roof of a train station collapsed, killing 15 people in November. The incident was blamed on government corruption and was a breaking point for further anger at how the country is being run. As he quit the post, Vucevic said he wanted to avoid, quote, ‘further complicating things.’ TRT World’s Victoria Innes has the latest.