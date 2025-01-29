WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump issues executive order to defund 'gender-affirming' care for minors
The US president says the gender-affirming treatments are "destructive and life-altering", adding that he would work with Congress to allow children and parents to sue doctors who carry out such surgeries.
Trump issues executive order to defund 'gender-affirming' care for minors
Trump says he would also work with Congress to draft legislation to allow children and parents to sue doctors who had carried out gender surgery. / Photo: AFP
January 29, 2025

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order barring federal support for "gender-affirming" medical care for people under the age of 19, according to the White House.

"It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another," Trump said on Tuesday, calling the treatments "destructive and life-altering."

The directive instructs federal agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services, to end coverage for such care under Medicaid, TRICARE and other federal insurance programmes.

It also urges the Justice Department to pursue litigation and draft legislation opposing "gender-affirming" medical practices for minors.

RelatedTrump admin directs US federal agencies to terminate diversity staff

'Will occur very rarely'

Trump said he would also work with Congress to draft legislation to allow children and parents to sue doctors who had carried out gender surgery.

Last Monday, Trump signed an executive order titled "Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government."

It mandates that the federal government recognise only two biological sexes, male and female, as determined at conception.

Trump told the Davos forum last week that gender surgery "will occur very rarely" under his administration.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us