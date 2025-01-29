The Fire Next Door: LA’s Wildfire Crisis | My America

Los Angeles is burning. In this episode of My America, Nathan Howard documents the impact of the latest wildfires through a raw and personal lens. Families displaced, neighborhoods turned to ash, and first responders pushed to their limits—this is the story of a city at the mercy of nature’s wrath. As Nathan travels across LA, he looks into the causes behind these increasingly destructive fires and the resilience of the communities left in their wake. From the heartbreak of loss to the hope of rebuilding, this is a story of survival and strength in the face of an uncertain future.