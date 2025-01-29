Ukraine uses advanced drones to push back Russian troops in Donetsk

Russian troops have taken control of the Dvorichna settlement in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region. They've also made gains in Donetsk in the east. Russian President Vladimir Putin says there would have been no war if Ukraine had left the Donetsk and Luhansk regions three years ago. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military says it's fighting back against the Russian advance. TRT World’s Hasan Abdullah reports from the front line.