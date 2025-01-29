WORLD
Israel arrests 12 Palestinians for celebrating detainee release
Israeli police raid several Palestinian homes in occupied East Jerusalem and warn residents against celebrating the release of detainees under the ceasefire deal.
Arrests took place in Kafr Aqab neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem.  / Photo: AFP
January 29, 2025

Israeli police arrested 12 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem for celebrating the release of detainees from Israeli jails under a Gaza ceasefire agreement, police said.

A police statement said on Wednesday that the 12 people were taken into custody for participating in a rally in support of a freed detainee.

The statement said the 12 Palestinians were caught on video while waving Hamas flags and firing bullets into the air during the rally in Kafr Aqab neighbourhood of East Jerusalem.

They are set to be referred to court on Wednesday to extend their detention, police said, adding that it will not tolerate any celebration of the release of Palestinian prisoners or showing solidarity with Hamas.

According to Israeli media, police raided several Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem and warned residents against celebrating the release of detainees under the ceasefire deal.

Six-week phase

The first six-week phase of the ceasefire agreement took effect on January 19, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 47,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since October 7, 2023.

Seven Israeli captives, including four soldiers, have so far been released in return for 290 Palestinian prisoners since the deal came into force.

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
