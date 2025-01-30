January 30, 2025
World's largest iceberg threatens South Georgia's wildlife
The British Antarctic Survey has warned that if the world’s largest iceberg, A23a, hits the island of South Georgia, it could endanger millions of seals and penguins that breed there. Twice the size of Greater London, this massive iceberg has started moving towards the tiny speck of land in the South Atlantic. Scientists are closely monitoring its path. Paul Hawkins has more.
