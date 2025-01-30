TÜRKİYE
Diplomatic sources say Turkish intelligence has coordinated with Thai officials from the beginning of the process, maintaining continuous dialogue with Hamas to secure the release.
Five Thai hostages are seen arriving ahead of the handover to the members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) by Hamas. / Photo: AA
January 30, 2025

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully facilitated the release of five Thai hostages held in Gaza, following intense diplomatic efforts and intelligence negotiations.

The hostages were freed on Thursday as part of Türkiye’s broader mediation efforts in the region, Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts

Acting on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s directive, MIT coordinated with Thai officials from the beginning of the process, maintaining continuous dialogue with Palestinian resistance group Hamas to secure the release, said the ministry.

Türkiye’s intelligence diplomacy played a pivotal role in ensuring the safe return of the hostages.

Broader mediation role

The hostage release came in the wake of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel on January 13, 2025, which Türkiye helped facilitate.

Alongside its mediation efforts, MIT also worked to evacuate wounded civilians, Turkish nationals, and other foreign citizens from Palestine's Gaza.

Türkiye reaffirms its commitment to regional stability, humanitarian efforts, and the protection of civilians, continuing to engage in active diplomacy to assist those affected by the conflict.

