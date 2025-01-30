WORLD
2 MIN READ
Merkel slams her own party for collaborating with far-right AfD
In rare public statement, Merkel criticises her party's decision to pass anti-immigration proposal with critical support of far-right AfD.
Merkel slams her own party for collaborating with far-right AfD
The immigration and deportation debate in Germany has intensified after a recent deadly knife attack in Aschaffenburg last week that claimed two lives, including a child's. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 30, 2025

Germany's former chancellor Angela Merkel has sharply rebuked Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz for advancing an anti-immigration motion that relied on support from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

In a statement posted on her official website on Thursday, Merkel criticised CDU leader Merz for reversing his stance from just two months earlier, when he had called on democratic parties to avoid any cooperation with right-wing extremists in the parliament.

"This proposal at that time and the stance associated with it were an expression of great political responsibility, which I fully supported," Merkel said.

"I consider it is wrong to no longer feel bound by this proposal and thereby, for the first time, to allow a majority with the votes of the AfD in a vote in the parliament."

The Christian Democrats had previously maintained a strict policy of non-cooperation with the AfD at all levels of government, considering the far-right party's extremist positions incompatible with democratic values.

The party introduced several motions and a draft bill to parliament this week to modify the country's immigration and asylum laws, ahead of elections on February 23.

A key non-binding motion—which called for turning away irregular migrants and asylum seekers at German borders—passed Wednesday with the AfD's support.

The measure narrowly succeeded with 348 votes to 345, critically relying on 75 AfD votes.

The immigration and deportation debate in Germany has intensified after a recent deadly knife attack in Aschaffenburg last week that claimed two lives, including a child's.

RelatedChild among two killed in knife attack in southern Germany
RelatedGermany’s ‘kebab cap’ aimed at destroying immigrant businesses
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us