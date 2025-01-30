TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye offers condolences for plane crash near Washington, DC
An American Airlines passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided in mid-air near Washington’s Ronald Reagan Airport.
Türkiye offers condolences for plane crash near Washington, DC
A view of the scene cordon and wreckage in daylight after a regional plane collided in midair with a military helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River in Washington D.C. / Photo: AA
January 30, 2025

Türkiye has expressed condolences to the US following a mid-air collision between a passenger plane and an army helicopter near Washington, DC.

“We extend our condolences to the people of the US and to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, an American Airlines passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided in mid-air near Washington’s Ronald Reagan Airport.

The aircraft, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, was en route from Kansas. The helicopter, which was on a training flight, had three military personnel on board.

The passenger plane crashed into the Potomac River.

Hours after the crash, emergency officials announced a shift from rescue to recovery operations, with no survivors expected.

RelatedMany feared dead as passenger jet collides with military copter in US
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us