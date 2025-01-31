January 31, 2025
Israel has freed 110 Palestinian prisoners
Israel released 110 Palestinian prisoners after a delay of several hours. The unplanned hostage-prisoner exchange on Thursday was not included in the original ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel. In Ramallah, located in the Occupied West Bank, celebrations erupted as buses carrying the freed prisoners reunited them with their families. Paul Hawkins has the story.
