January 31, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US passenger plane and military helicopter collide in Washington DC
Donald Trump has stated that there were no survivors following the collision of a plane with 64 people aboard and a military helicopter in Washington DC. During a press conference at the White House, the US President, without providing evidence, held the diversity policies of the previous administration responsible for the incident. Kristina Simich reports more.
