WHO reports 45 people killed in DR Congo fighting as mediation efforts continue

The WHO reports at least 45 deaths from fighting in the DR Congo. France’s foreign minister visited Rwanda for mediation talks. President Tshisekedi has vowed to reclaim territories from M23 rebels, while Rwanda’s Kagame has criticised South Africa’s Ramaphosa. The humanitarian crisis in Goma is worsening, as Grace Kuria Kanja reports.