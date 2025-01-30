President Donald Trump has blamed diversity initiatives of the previous administration for undermining air safety and questioned the actions of a US Army helicopter pilot involved in the midair collision with a commercial airliner.

Sixty-seven people are believed to have died in the Wednesday evening crash, which occurred while a flight from Wichita, Kansas, was landing at Washington Reagan National Airport. As Trump spoke on Thursday, the federal investigation was just beginning and first responders were still working to recover bodies from the Potomac River.

Officials have not yet to formally establish the causes of the collision, and Trump himself acknowledged that it was too soon to draw conclusions as he encouraged the country to pray for the victims.

"Some really bad things happened and some things happened that shouldn't have happened," the Republican president said from the White House briefing room on Thursday, just over three miles or five kilometers from the scene of the disaster.

Trump blamed former President Joe Biden's administration for encouraging the Federal Aviation Administration to recruit workers "who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative."

He added that the programme allowed for the hiring of people with hearing and vision issues as well as paralysis, epilepsy, and "dwarfism."

Trump did not share any evidence that unqualified people were being put in critical positions like air traffic control, and he acknowledged that there was as yet no indication that air traffic controllers at Reagan National Airport made any mistakes.

Asked why he was blaming diversity initiatives, Trump said, "because I have common sense, and unfortunately a lot of people don't."

Trump said air traffic controllers needed to be brilliant to ensure safety.

"They have to be talented, naturally talented geniuses," he said. "You can't have regular people doing their job."

Trump complained specifically about Pete Buttigieg, who was Biden's transportation secretary and was a contender to challenge Trump for the White House in 2020, calling him "a disaster."

"He's run it right into the ground with his diversity," Trump said, adding profanity to his description of Buttigieg.

Buttigieg responded in a post on X, calling Trump's comments "despicable."

The plane crash was the first major disaster of Trump's new term, and his response evoked his frequent — and controversial — briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic. His handling of the pandemic helped sour voters on him as he failed to win reelection in 2020.

"We do not know what led to this crash but we have some very strong opinions," Trump said.

Trump wondered if the helicopter pilot was wearing nightvision goggles, declared that "you had a pilot problem" and that the helicopter was "going at an angle that was unbelievably bad." He questioned why the Army pilot didn't change course, saying that "you can stop a helicopter very quickly."

He also mused about the air traffic controllers, saying of the two aircraft, "for whatever reason they were at the same elevation," adding "they should have been at a different height."

Even as Trump rushed to publicly ponder reasons for the crash, the National Transportation Safety Board was more circumspect as it begins examining what happened.

"We look at facts, on our investigation, and that will take some time," said Jennifer Homendy, the board's chair.

Democrats criticised Trump's remarks on Thursday.

"It’s one thing for internet pundits to spew off conspiracy theories, it’s another for the president of the United States," said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

Vice President JD Vance, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth all lined up behind Trump to praise his leadership and echo his concerns about diversity programs and hiring.

"When you don't have the best standards in who you're hiring, it means on the one hand, you’re not getting the best people in government," Vance said, "But on the other hand, it puts stresses on the people who are already there."

Trump made a point to tell Duffy, who was sworn in on Tuesday as Buttigieg's replacement, "It's not your fault." Duffy took the White House podium alongside Trump and declared, "When Americans take off in airplanes, they should expect to land at their destination." Duffy added, "We will not accept excuses."

Trump signed an executive order ending diversity initiatives at the FAA soon after taking office last week.

Federal officials have been raising concerns about an overtaxed and understaffed air traffic control system for years, especially after a series of close calls between planes at US airports. They have cited issues with competitive pay, intensive training, and mandatory retirements as contributing to the staffing shortages.

Aviation experts issued a report in 2023 saying that the FAA needs better staffing, equipment, and technology.