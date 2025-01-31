January 31, 2025
Striking students begin two-day march from Belgrade to Novi Sad
Hundreds of young people in Serbia are marching from Belgrade to Novi Sad in protest against government corruption. The protests have been ongoing since November, following a deadly train station roof collapse that claimed 15 people lives. This comes shortly after Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigned, raising the possibility of new elections. TRT World’s Victoria Innes reports.
