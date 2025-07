President Donald Trump's most controversial Cabinet nominees — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel — have flooded the zone in back-to-back-to-back confirmation

hearings that were like nothing the Senate has seen in modern memory.

The onslaught of claims, promises and testy exchanges did not occur in a political vacuum on Thursday.

The whirlwind day — Day 10 of the new White House — all unfolded as Trump himself was claiming how diversity hiring caused the tragic airplane-and-helicopter crash outside Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport.

It was all challenging even the most loyal Republicans who are being asked to confirm Trump's Cabinet or face recriminations from an army of online foot-soldiers aggressively promoting the White House agenda. A majority vote in the Senate, which is led by Republicans 53-57, is needed for confirmation, leaving little room for dissent.

Here are some takeaways from the day:

Tulsi Gabbard defends her loyalty

Gabbard is seen as the most endangered of Trump's picks, potentially lacking the votes even from Trump’s party for confirmation for Director of National Intelligence. But her hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee offered a roadmap toward confirmation.

It opened with the chairman, Senator. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., swatting back claims that Gabbard is a foreign “asset," undercover for some other nation, presumably Russia. He said he reviewed some 300 pages of multiple FBI background checks and she’s "clean as a whistle."

But Virginia Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the panel, questioned whether she could build the trust needed, at home and abroad, to do the job.

Gabbard, a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, defended her loyalty to the US. She dismissed GOP Senator Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, when he asked whether Russia would "get a pass" from her.

"Senator, I’m offended by the question," Gabbard responded.

Pressed on her secret 2017 trip to meet with then-Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, who has since been toppled and fled to Russia, she defended her work as diplomacy.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pressed on vaccine safety

Kennedy faced a second day of grilling to become Health and Human Services secretary, this time at the Senate Health committee, as senators probed his past views against vaccines and whether he would ban the abortion drug mifepristone.

But what skeptical Democratic senators have been driving at is whether Kennedy is trustworthy — if he holds fast to his past views or has shifted to new ones — echoing concerns raised by his cousin Caroline Kennedy that he is a charismatic “predator” hungry for power.

"You’ve spent your entire career undermining America’s vaccine programme," said Senator Chris Murphy D-Conn. "It just isn’t believable that when you become secretary you are going to become consistent with science."

Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., took the conversation in a different direction reading Kennedy's comments about the September 11, 2001, attacks in which he said in a social media post: "It's hard to tell what is conspiracy and what isn’t."

"Wow," Kaine said.

Kennedy responded that his father, the late Robert F. Kennedy, told him that people in positions of power do lie.

But Kennedy's longtime advocacy in the anti-vaccine community continued to dominate his hearings.

Combative Kash Patel spars with senators

Kash Patel emerged as perhaps the most combative nominee in a testy hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee as the nominee to lead the FBI.

Confronted with his own past words, writings and public comments, Patel, a former Capitol Hill staffer turned Trump enthusiast, protested repeatedly that his views were being taken out of context as "unfair" smears.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., read aloud Patel's false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election and another about his published "enemies list" that includes former Trump officials who have been critical of the president.

"'We’re going to come after you,'" she read him saying.

Patel dismissed her citations as a "partial statement" and "false."

Klobuchar, exasperated, told senators: “It's his own words."

Patel has stood by Trump in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots and produced a version of the national anthem featuring Trump and the so-called J6 choir of defendants as a fundraiser. The president played the song opening his campaign rallies.

During one jarring moment, Senator Adam Schiff, D-Calif., asked Patel to turn around and look at the US Capitol Police officers protecting the hearing room.

"Tell them you're proud of what you did. Tell them you’re proud that you raised money off of people that assaulted their colleagues, that pepper sprayed them, that beat them with poles," Schiff said.

Patel fired back: "That’s an abject lie, you know it. I never, never, ever accepted violence against law enforcement."

Patel said he did not endorse Trump's sweeping pardon of supporters, including violent rioters, charged in the attack on the Capitol.