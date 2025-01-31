This is Israel’s 7th invasion of Lebanon, none have worked

Israel's airstrikes on Central Beirut have caused mass casualties and displacement. As Hezbollah retaliates Israeli forces are struggling to advance. Israel has also struck United Nations peacekeepers, infuriating the UN. How much more will Lebanon have to withstand? Join us as we debate the future of the region. Today's Newsmaker is Lebanon Guests: Sami Atallah Founding Director of the Policy Initiative Joe Macaron Global Fellow with the Wilson Center's Middle East Program Rami Khouri Distinguished Public Policy Fellow at the American University of Beirut