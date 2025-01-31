WORLD
2 MIN READ
Beethoven or birds? ECB seeks ideas for new  banknote designs
The European Central Bank is set to revamp euro banknotes for the first time in 23 years, with proposed designs showcasing European cultural figures like Beethoven and Marie Curie or nature-inspired themes of birds and rivers.
Beethoven or birds? ECB seeks ideas for new  banknote designs
The ECB will open the contest this year and select the design in 2026 although the new banknotes will only go into circulation several years later. / Photo: AP
January 31, 2025

The European Central Bank is seeking a new design for euro banknotes, with possible subjects including great cultural figures like German composer Ludwig van Beethoven, or birds and rivers.

The first revamp of euro banknotes since their launch 23 years ago is designed to make them more appealing and relatable. They currently feature nameless bridges and windows.

Designers can choose from two alternative sets of motifs: European culture or a combination of rivers, birds and European institutions.

Under the former, the fronts of the euro's six banknote denominations will feature famous Europeans.

In ascending order of banknote value, these are: Greek opera singer Maria Callas, Beethoven, Polish-French scientist Marie Curie, Spanish author Miguel de Cervantes, Italian artist and inventor Leonardo da Vinci and Austrian peace activist Bertha von Suttner.

These names, put forward by a group of independent experts and then picked by the ECB, might prove controversial as only six of the euro zone's 20 countries are represented.

The reverse will feature cultural events or facilities such as a song festival or a library.

The alternative motif will feature birds and rivers on the front of the notes, and European institutions including the ECB itself on the reverse.

The ECB will open the contest this year and select the design in 2026 although the new banknotes will only go into circulation several years later.

RelatedHow local currency trading challenges US dollar dominance
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us