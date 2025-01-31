WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU to Pakistan: GSP+ status depends on addressing concerns
Pakistani exports rely on duty-free or concessional access to the European markets.
EU to Pakistan: GSP+ status depends on addressing concerns
Pakistan has become the largest beneficiary of GSP+, with Pakistani businesses increasing their exports to the EU market by 108% since the launch of the trade scheme in 2014. / Photo: Reuters
January 31, 2025

The European Union has told Pakistan that its status as a duty-free exporter to the bloc will continue to depend on the progress the country makes in addressing concerns about civil and labour rights and the independence of media.

This message was conveyed by Olof Skoog, the EU's special representative for human rights, as she wrapped up a weeklong visit to Islamabad on Friday.

The visit was aimed at engaging Pakistani officials so they can address the EU's concern that can undermine the country's GSP+ status, which is under assessment, an EU statement said.

Pakistan's exports to Europe have doubled since 2014 when it was awarded the status of duty-free exporter under the EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus, or GSP+, incentives for developing countries.

However, the EU statement said the trade benefits enjoyed by it "under GSP+ depend on the progress made on addressing a list of issues.

It said that the "EU welcomes the fact that Pakistan has become the largest beneficiary of GSP+, with Pakistani businesses increasing their exports to the EU market by 108% since the launch of the trade scheme in 2014".

RelatedEU pressures Pakistan to support UN resolution against Russia

The statement said that "as we approach the midterm of the current monitoring cycle, we encourage Pakistan to continue on its reform path as it prepares for reapplication under the upcoming new GSP+ regulation".

SOURCE:AP
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us