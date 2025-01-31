WORLD
1 MIN READ
Thousands of residents denied entry to their villages in south Lebanon
Thousands of residents of south Lebanon have been denied entry to their villages after the Israeli military refused to withdraw on Sunday. But following a year of displacement, many are resisting the continued Israeli presence in Lebanon and sit in protest at the entrance to their villages - despite increasing danger. Priyanka Navani reports from the Israeli-Lebanese border.
Southern Lebanese Protest Israeli Presence / Others
January 31, 2025
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us