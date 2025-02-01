Westminster Watch – UK & EU: The Next Chapter

It's been 5 years since the UK left the European Union and Keir Starmer's government wants to reset the relationship between the two. The Conservatives may have delivered the deal they promised, but left a lot of questions unanswered that Labour have to navigate. This week, Westminster Watch heads to Brussels to answer the question: what does the future look like for the UK and the EU? Nick is joined by Members of the European Parliament Mika Aaltola, Anders Vistisen, David McAllister and former MEP for Britain Daniel Dalton to discuss what this next chapter could hold for Britain and Europe. Westminster Watch is broadcast out of London and presented by politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster. Tune in every Friday at 20:30 GMT and throughout the week on TRT World. Make sure to follow us on X https://x.com/WestminsterTRT to not miss out on the best bits of Westminster Watch