TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye slams UN peacekeeping mandate extension without TRNC consent
Ankara expresses deep disappointment over the Security Council’s insistence on referencing outdated settlement models that "no longer reflect the political realities on the island."
Türkiye slams UN peacekeeping mandate extension without TRNC consent
The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution renewing the mandate of its peacekeeping mission in Cyprus (UNFICYP) for another year. / Photo: AA Archive
January 31, 2025

Türkiye has strongly criticised the United Nations Security Council for extending the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) without obtaining the consent of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

The decision, enshrined in Resolution 2771 (2025), was adopted on Friday and is viewed by Ankara as a violation of established UN practices.

Ankara reaffirmed its support for the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the TRNC, which condemned the move.

"We remind that the Force operates in TRNC territory solely due to the goodwill of TRNC authorities," the statement said, underscoring the urgent need to establish a legal basis for the continuation of UNFICYP’s activities.

'Outdated settlement models'

Türkiye also expressed deep disappointment over the Security Council’s insistence on referencing outdated settlement models that no longer reflect the political realities on the island.

Reiterating its stance, Türkiye emphasised that a just, lasting, and sustainable resolution to the Cyprus issue can only be achieved by acknowledging the realities on the ground.

It called on the UN to recognise the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Decades-long dispute

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece, and the UK.

The Greek Cypriot Administration entered the EU in 2004, the same year that Greek Cypriots single-handedly blocked a UN plan to end the longstanding dispute.

RelatedTürkiye slams US decision on arms, military training for Greek Cypriots
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us