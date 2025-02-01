February 1, 2025
US doctor describes the war crimes she has witnessed in Gaza
“We want to basically share what we witnessed in Gaza specifically the children that are being targeted, the children with bullets in their head” Dr. Mimi Syed tells TRT World what she has witnessed in Gaza during her last mission in December and why she is defending Palestinian life and dignity back in the US in the halls of Congress.
