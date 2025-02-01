President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US carried out air strikes on a senior planner of the Daesh terrorist group and other operatives in Somalia.

“This morning I ordered precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS [Daesh] Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia,” Trump said on X.

He said the terrorist was hiding in a cave and had been threatening the US and its allies.

"The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians," he said. "Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did!"

He said the message to Daesh and all others who would attack Americans is that: "'WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!'"