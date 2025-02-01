The ICRC reported that Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday

The fourth phase of the hostage and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas has been completed. 183 Palestinian prisoners have been returned to Gaza and the Occupied West Bank, while three men released by Hamas have come back to Israel. Talks are scheduled to begin on Monday about the second phase of the agreement, which includes the full withdrawal of the Israeli military from Gaza. Kristina Simich has the story.