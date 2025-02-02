February 2, 2025
Serbians observe three months since train station roof collapse
Students in Novi Sad, Serbia, have led protests three months after a train station roof collapse killed 15 people. The incident sparked anger over alleged government corruption and poor construction. Prime Minister Milos Vucevic has resigned, and 13 people, including the former Infrastructure Minister Goran Vesic, have been indicted. Martyn Andrews has the story.
