Fans who waved Palestine flag at France basketball game reportedly banned
The Court of Nanterre has reportedly fined two pro-Palestine fans $518 and banned them for one year from matches.
During the altercation, Israeli fans hurled insults at the pro-Palestinian supporters. / Others
February 2, 2025

The Nanterre Court has ruled in the case of two men, aged 19 and 21, who unfurled the Palestinian flag during the basketball match between Nanterre and Hapoel Holon.

The Court of Nanterre sentenced the two fans in question on Friday to a fine of $518 and a 1-year ban from matches for entering the competition area in a way that could influence the course of a sporting event, according to French media.

On December 18, 2024, in France, during the competition between Nanterre and Israel's Hapoel Holon basketball teams, two young fans unfurled the Palestinian flag.

Footage of one of the young people who landed on the field with the Palestinian flag being beaten by Israeli supporters is seen on several social media posts.

RelatedIsraeli fans assault pro-Palestine activist at basketball game in France

Israeli violence in sports matches

This is not the first time Israeli fans have engaged in violence during sports events. In November, fans of Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv stirred violence in Amsterdam after tearing through the city, tearing down Palestinian flags on private property and chanting anti-Arab slogans.

The incidents, which took place before and after Maccabi's match against Ajax, have sparked widespread outrage, with reports of Israeli fans clashing with bystanders, vandalising property, and setting a Palestinian flag alight.

Videos shared widely on social media depict Maccabi fans not only vandalising private property but also attacking a local taxi driver and even confronting law enforcement officials.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
