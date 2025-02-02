WORLD
3 MIN READ
China opposes US tariff move, vows retaliatory measures
Beijing denounced Washington’s 10 percent tariff on Chinese exports as a violation of global trade rules and vowed countermeasures.
China opposes US tariff move, vows retaliatory measures
China urged the US to "correct its wrong practices, meet China halfway, face problems, have frank dialogues, strengthen cooperation. / Photo: AP
February 2, 2025

China "firmly" opposed the US announcement of a 10 percent tariff on Chinese exports, vowing to take countermeasures to safeguard its interests.

“China’s position is firm and consistent. Trade and tariff wars have no winners. The US’s unilateral tariff hikes severely violate WTO (World Trade Organization) rules. This move cannot solve the US's problems at home and more importantly, does not benefit either side, still less the world," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

Fentanyl is an issue in the US. In the spirit of "humanity and goodwill," China has supported Washington's response to the issue, according to the statement.

At the US request, China announced in 2019 a decision to officially schedule fentanyl-related substances as a class, according to the statement.

“We are the first country in the world to do so. China has conducted counternarcotics cooperation with the US side in a broad-based way," it said.

The US needs to view and solve its fentanyl issue objectively and rationally instead of threatening others with arbitrary tariff hikes, it maintained.​​​​​​​

“Additional tariffs are not constructive and bound to affect and harm the counternarcotics cooperation between the two sides in the future," it said.

China vows WTO challenge

A spokesperson from the Commerce Ministry also said that Beijing is "strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it."

“The unilateral imposition of tariffs by the US seriously violates the rules of the WTO. It is not only unhelpful in solving its own problems but also undermines the normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the US," according to a statement.

China, it added, it would file a lawsuit with the WTO for the "wrong" US practices, and will take "corresponding countermeasures to firmly safeguard its own rights and interests."

"China hopes that the US will objectively and rationally view and deal with its own fentanyl and other issues, rather than threatening other countries with tariffs," it said.

China urged the US to "correct its wrong practices, meet China halfway, face problems, have frank dialogues, strengthen cooperation, and manage differences on the basis of equality, mutual benefit and mutual respect."

RelatedTrump tariffs pledge comes due as US hits Canada, Mexico, China with levies
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us