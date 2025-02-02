TÜRKİYE
Turkish foreign minister meets Hamas Shura council in Doha
Meeting addresses issues related to the ceasefire and humanitarian situation in Palestine's Gaza.
Fidan (L) started his two-day visit to Doha on Sunday. / Photo: AA
February 2, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met Hamas Shura Council Chairperson Muhammad Darwish Ismail and other members of the group's political bureau during a visit to the Qatari capital Doha.

The meeting addressed issues related to the ceasefire and humanitarian situation in Palestine's Gaza, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X following Sunday's meeting.

On January 29, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also met Darwish at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Erdogan had expressed hope for the successful completion of the second and third phases of the truce, which will ultimately lead to a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and begin rebuilding.

Fidan started his two-day visit to Doha on Sunday. Earlier, he met with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and addressed a joint news conference.

The ongoing six-week truce is the first part of a three-stage deal that could permanently end Israel’s war in Gaza. The 15-month war has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians and left Gaza in ruins.

SOURCE:AA
