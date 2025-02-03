WORLD
Ukraine drone attack sparks fire at oil refinery in Russia — official
"Ukrainian armed forces attempted a drone attack on objects located in the region, including fuel and energy facilities," Governor Igor Babushkin says.
Kiev has said previously that its attacks inside Russia are aimed at destroying energy, transport and military infrastructure that is key to Moscow's war efforts. / Photo: AA Archive
February 3, 2025

A Ukrainian drone attack has sparked fires at an oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd region that have since been contained, the administration of the southern Russian region cited the governor as saying.

"Ukrainian armed forces attempted a drone attack on objects located in the region, including fuel and energy facilities," Igor Babushkin, governor of the Astrakhan region in southern Russia, said on Monday.

Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said that it was suspending flights from the airports of Astrakhan as well as from four others in Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Saratov and Ulyanovsk to ensure air safety.

Earlier, Rosaviatsia temporarily suspended flights from the Volgograd airport in southern Russia, but flights there have since been restored, it said on Telegram.

Talks 'going well'

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that talks with Ukraine and Russia were going "pretty well" as he pushes for an end to the biggest war in Europe in decades.

"We're dealing with Ukraine and Russia. We have meetings and talks scheduled with various parties, including Ukraine and Russia. And I think those discussions are actually going pretty well," Trump told reporters.

Kiev has said previously that its attacks inside Russia are aimed at destroying energy, transport and military infrastructure that is key to Moscow's war efforts.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said they are also a response to Russia's continued bombing of Ukraine since the start of Moscow's full-scale military campaign in February 2022.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
