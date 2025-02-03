February 3, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Netanyahu arrives in US ahead of meeting with Trump
Tuesday's meeting between Netanyahu and Trump at the White House is expected to not only shape US-Israeli relations, but also the future of the Middle East. Palestinians are watching closely, with both hope and concern about what these talks will mean for their aspirations for statehood and peace. Mohammad Al-Kassim reports from occupied East Jerusalem.
