February 3, 2025
Former Syrian regime soldiers hand in weapons for amnesty
Under Bashar al Assad's rule, conscription into the Syrian army was mandatory for men. Draftees had to hand in their civilian identity cards and were given military IDs instead. Now more than a month since Assad's fall, hundreds of former regime soldiers are hoping to be granted amnesty. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more from the outskirts of Damascus.
