Protesters rally against Trump and Musk’s plan to shutdown USAID
Protesters gather outside USAID headquarters in Washington, DC after Trump administration threatened to shut down the agency, which provides food, medicine, and shelter to millions across the globe. In recent days, dozens of USAID officials have been placed on leave, thousands of employees have been laid off and the agency’s website has been completely deactivated. Reports suggest the Trump administration is considering merging USAID with the State Department, which would strip the agency of its independence and politicise aid distribution.In 2023, the US spent $40 billion on aid, making it the world’s largest provider.Despite being the world’s richest country, the US allocates on average only 0.3 percent of its GDP to aid — far below the 0.7 percent target recommended by the UN.
February 4, 2025
