Syria's Transitional President al Sharaa set to visit Türkiye
Syria's transitional president will visit Türkiye on Tuesday in only his second international trip. The two neighbours have re-established stronger ties since the fall of the Assad regime, and talks will focus on improving co-operation. Ankara is one of the key players in ensuring the transitional government succeeds. Our Diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports.
