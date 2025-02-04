February 4, 2025
Ukraine fights back against drones with civilian volunteers
The Ukrainian military says it's shot down dozens of Russian drones overnight on Monday. Russia has recently increased the use of so-called suicide drones to target areas around Ukraine. With limited air capability, the Ukrainian forces are trying to strengthen their defence by bringing in civilian volunteers. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports.
