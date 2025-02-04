February 4, 2025
UN says nearly all 20,000 residents in Jenin camp have fled
As the future of the Gaza truce hangs in the balance, Israel's assaults on the occupied West Bank are escalating. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been forced from their homes in the Jenin refugee camp as a result of Israel's ongoing attacks. Zena Tahhan is on the ground and has been speaking to some of the displaced families.
