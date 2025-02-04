BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Ready for tough negotiations with United States: EU
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the bloc must recognise the realities of global politics.
Ready for tough negotiations with United States: EU
The Commission president says Europe will be tough in its dealings with Washington. / Photo: AP
February 4, 2025

The European Union will be ready for tough negotiations with the United States to protect its own interests and will be pragmatic in trying to find solutions, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said as Europe braces for potential new US tariffs.

US President Donald Trump declared at the weekend that he will soon impose tariffs on imports from the EU. At an informal meeting in Brussels on Monday, the bloc's 27 leaders discussed how to tackle the evolving relationship with Washington.

"A lot is at stake on both sides," von der Leyen told a conference of EU ambassadors on Tuesday.

"There are jobs, businesses, industries here and in the United States that rely on the transatlantic partnership," she said in Brussels.

The Commission president said Europe will be tough in its dealings with Washington.

RelatedGreenback surges, other currencies purge as Trump imposes tariffs

"Our first priority is now to work on the many areas where the interests converge," she said, pointing to critical supply chains and emerging technologies.

"We will be ready for tough negotiations where needed and to find solutions where possible, to work out any grievances and to set the foundations for a stronger partnership," she said.

"We will be open and pragmatic in how to achieve that. But we will make it equally clear that we will always protect our own interests."

Von der Leyen said the EU must recognise the realities of global politics.

"The view of a world trending towards ever-more-cooperation and hyper-globalisation has become outdated," she said.

"Europe must deal with the world as we find it."

RelatedEU regrets US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China; vows to respond if also hit
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us