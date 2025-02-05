February 5, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mass protest in Serbia over deadly roof collapse
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić could be forgiven for being taken by surprise by the sustained uprising of his people since the tragedy at a train station that killed 15 people three months ago. He may not have had any real political opponents since 2012 but now he has hundreds of thousands of them gathered on the streets and it’s thanks to Serbia’s students. Marko Vlahovich has more.
