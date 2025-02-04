WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN agencies decry 'state of confusion' at Trump's aid freeze decision
The US has by far been the world's largest foreign aid donor in dollar terms, and the sudden aid freeze and confusion has already upended global aid.
UN agencies decry 'state of confusion' at Trump's aid freeze decision
Last year, Washington contributed a full 47 percent of the UN's global humanitarian appeal. / Photo: Reuters
February 4, 2025

Several UN agencies voiced alarm on Tuesday at US President Donald Trump's decision to freeze nearly all foreign aid, saying "confusion" reigned over what the full impact would be.

Shortly after his inauguration last month, Trump signed an executive order implementing a 90-day pause in US foreign development aid.

His administration later issued waivers for food and other humanitarian aid, but aid workers say that the impact is already being felt by some of the world's most vulnerable.

"There is a state of confusion to be frank," Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA, told reporters in Geneva.

"The US administration (is) creating the confusion for us, because we are getting not very detailed instructions of what is supposed to go, and what is supposed to not go."

Adding to the confusion, Elon Musk, the world's richest person and a Trump close adviser, said Monday that the giant USAID humanitarian agency will be "shutting down" as part of his radical — and critics say unconstitutional — drive to shrink the US government.

Related'Why are you crying?': Trump funding freeze is a 'wake-up call' for Africa

'Benefits entire world'

USAID is the aid arm of US foreign policy, funding health and emergency programmes in the world's poorest regions. It has long been a close partner of many UN agencies and programmes.

The United States has by far been the world's largest foreign aid donor in dollar terms, and the sudden aid freeze and confusion has already upended global aid.

Last year, Washington contributed a full 47 percent of the UN's global humanitarian appeal, or around $14 billion, UN spokesperson Alessandra Vellucci said.

Asked why the United States appeared to be covering so large a proportion of global aid, Laerke pointed to the giant size of the US economy.

He also stressed that OCHA and other UN agencies had tried to broaden their donor base for years.

"This is something that benefits the entire world... Of course, we would like more contributions to that," Laerke said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us