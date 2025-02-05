February 5, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Michigan’s Arab-Americans reflect on Trump’s win
One of the US states that put Donald Trump over the top in his election bid was Michigan - home to the largest Arab-American population in the country. Trump won a majority of those Arab voters, in a stunning reversal of previous elections. But how is that community reacting to Trump, and the moves he's made since taking office? Andy Roesgen went to find out.
Michigan’s Arab-Americans reflect on Trump’s win / Others
Explore