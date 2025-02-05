Gunman kills at least 10 people in Sweden's deadliest mass shooting

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed difficulty in grasping the scale of the country's worst mass shooting. Over 24 hours after a gunman killed 10 and injured 6 at an Orebro adult education college, police have not disclosed the identities of the victims, the gunman, or a motive. As the investigation continues, the King, Queen, and Prime Minister visited the scene to pay their respects. Paul Hawkins has the story.