Thousands of earthquake survivors move into new homes in Antakya, Türkiye

Antakya, located in Hatay, was the hardest-hit city by the twin earthquakes, with most of its buildings either destroyed or severely damaged. Rebuilding efforts are underway, with local officials promising tens of thousands of new homes for those still living in transitional housing. Randolph Nogel reports from Antakya, Türkiye.